After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has had a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

