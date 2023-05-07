The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-9 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has a 34-10 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are putting up 114.1 points per game this season at home, which is 0.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (113.2).

Phoenix surrenders 109.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 113.9 when playing on the road.

At home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than in away games (11.9). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game, 7.2 more than on the road (112.2). Defensively they concede 109.6 points per game at home, 5.7 less than on the road (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin

Nuggets Injuries