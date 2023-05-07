Tigers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Faedo gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the final of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
The favored Cardinals have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-200
|+165
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 32 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|7-10
|4-11
|11-6
|10-14
|5-3
