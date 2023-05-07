Alex Faedo takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 27 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .355 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 115 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Tigers rank 24th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.222 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Faedo gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.