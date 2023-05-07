The St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) will clash on Sunday, May 7 at Busch Stadium, with Steven Matz getting the ball for the Cardinals and Alex Faedo taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The Tigers are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-200). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 19 times and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

