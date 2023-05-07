Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Cardinals on May 7, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Báez Stats
- Baez has recorded 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .259/.325/.389 so far this season.
- Baez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 34 hits with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .270/.319/.389 so far this year.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- None of Matz's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Matz has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Mariners
|Apr. 21
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Apr. 10
|5.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 39 hits with 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .302/.396/.504 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has put up 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.339/.461 on the season.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
