The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

