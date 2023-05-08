Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .214.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Wentz (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.67 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
