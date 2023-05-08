On Monday, Amed Rosario (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .214.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Wentz (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.67 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
