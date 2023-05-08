After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has three doubles while hitting .292.

Ibanez is batting .500 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In five of nine games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

