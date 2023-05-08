The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 15 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

