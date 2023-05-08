Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 8.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-0) for the Guardians and Joey Wentz (0-3) for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-8-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 10, or 50%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has not won as favorites of -190 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 122 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule