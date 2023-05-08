Joey Wentz takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 18 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .330, the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .224 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (122 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bibee will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee José Suarez

