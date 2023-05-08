Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) on Monday, May 8, when they square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+155). A 7.5-run total is set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-3, 6.67 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have played five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter without winning.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time.

The Tigers have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

