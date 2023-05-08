Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .225.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 33 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
