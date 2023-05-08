After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .225.

Bell has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 33 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings