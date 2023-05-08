After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .225.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 33 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
