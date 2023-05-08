Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .202 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 14 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (12.9%).
- He has scored at least once five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.