Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+195)
  • The 25.5 points prop total set for Davis on Monday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.9).
  • Davis has averaged 2.0 fewer rebounds per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (14.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).
  • Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-143) 2.5 (-110)
  • The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Monday (26.5).
  • He pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (-120) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-120)
  • The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
  • Russell averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).
  • Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 5.5 (-111) 4.5 (-154)
  • Monday's over/under for Curry is 30.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.
  • Curry averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
  • Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Curry's 4.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Warriors player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-128) 2.5 (+110) 3.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128)
  • The 12.5-point total set for Jordan Poole on Monday is 7.9 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Poole has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).
  • Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Poole's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 1.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.