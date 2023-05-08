The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
