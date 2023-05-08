The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings