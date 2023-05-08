After batting .189 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while batting .197.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 17 games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
