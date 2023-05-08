Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 169 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .197.

Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings