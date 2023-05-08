Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 169 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .197.
- Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
