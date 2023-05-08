Myles Straw -- batting .233 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .248 with four doubles and 13 walks.
  • Straw has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
