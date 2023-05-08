Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Edmonton Oilers take their home ice at Rogers Place Monday to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. The Oilers are favored (-175) in this game against the Golden Knights (+150).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-175)
|Golden Knights (+150)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 60.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-27).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Edmonton has gone 22-10 (winning 68.8%).
- The Oilers have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog three times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton went over once in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in NHL play.
- With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion over its past 10 games.
- During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
