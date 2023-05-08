Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).
- He has homered in three games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 13 games this season (40.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
