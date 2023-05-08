On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in three games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in 13 games this season (40.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
