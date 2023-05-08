Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Steven Kwan (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 149th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 23 of 34 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (35.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 34 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (20.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
