On Monday, Steven Kwan (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 149th in slugging.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 23 of 34 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (35.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 34 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (20.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
