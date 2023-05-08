How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 29 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 121 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.226 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Joey Wentz (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- None of Wentz's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Wentz has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.