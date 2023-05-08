Jose Ramirez and Javier Baez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers square off at Progressive Field on Monday (first pitch at 6:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Baez has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI (29 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.323/.384 so far this year.

Baez has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has put up 27 hits with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .223/.281/.347 so far this season.

Torkelson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 7 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Cardinals May. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .282/.389/.435 slash line on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with a double, eight walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .274/.367/.341 on the season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.