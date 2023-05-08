The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .246.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

McKinstry has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

