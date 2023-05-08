Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .246.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
