Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 10-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Cleveland has played four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter without earning a win.

The Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-20-2).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 10-9 8-5 8-14 12-9 4-10

