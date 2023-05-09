How to Watch the Guardians vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Lorenzen starts for the Detroit Tigers against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.329).
- The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.223).
- Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (124 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Bieber is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Bieber will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|José Suarez
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
