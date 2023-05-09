Michael Lorenzen starts for the Detroit Tigers against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.329).

The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.223).

Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (124 total runs).

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.83 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bieber will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee José Suarez 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn

