Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) on Tuesday, May 9 against the Detroit Tigers (16-18), who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 21 times and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.

The Guardians have not yet won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter in four chances.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd

