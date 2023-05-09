Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (2-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 21st, 1.073 WHIP ranks 20th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.385/.452 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.368/.345 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Báez Stats

Baez has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.318/.376 so far this year.

Baez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI (36 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .269/.319/.388 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 1 at Cardinals May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.