The Cleveland Guardians (16-19) and Detroit Tigers (16-18) clash on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (2-1) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (1-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians' Bieber (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in eight innings against the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.96 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across seven games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bieber has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.

Lorenzen has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lorenzen will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.