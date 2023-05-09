Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to get to Michael Lorenzen when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .362 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Detroit has scored 127 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lorenzen (1-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen -

