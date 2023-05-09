How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to get to Michael Lorenzen when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.
- Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .362 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Detroit has scored 127 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lorenzen (1-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
