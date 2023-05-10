Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .254 with four doubles and 11 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (25.0%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.