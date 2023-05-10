Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .254 with four doubles and 11 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (25.0%).

In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings