On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .242 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and eight walks.

Rosario has recorded a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Rosario has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings