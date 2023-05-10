Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Haase has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.