Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.
- In eight of 23 games this year, Arias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.81 ERA ranks fifth, .784 WHIP ranks second, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.