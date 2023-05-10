Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 10.
The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-3) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) for the Tigers.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 8-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 126 (3.5 per game).
- The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs José Suarez
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
