Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-3) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 8-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 126 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule