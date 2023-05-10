How to Watch the Guardians vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will send Peyton Battenfield and Eduardo Rodriguez, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB play with 19 home runs.
- Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.330).
- The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.223).
- Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.5 runs per game (126 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Guardians average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
Guardians Schedule
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|José Suarez
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
