The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will send Peyton Battenfield and Eduardo Rodriguez, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 19 home runs.

Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.330).

The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.223).

Cleveland has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.5 runs per game (126 total runs).

The Guardians rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Guardians average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee José Suarez 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger

