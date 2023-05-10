Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) will clash with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. A 7.5-run total has been set in the game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-3, 4.07 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (3-2, 1.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup against the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 11, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 15 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.