Jose Ramirez and Javier Baez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.386/.445 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.365/.350 on the year.

Kwan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Baez has put up 30 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .246/.306/.361 slash line on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (31 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.299/.372 so far this year.

Torkelson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 9 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals May. 7 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Cardinals May. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.