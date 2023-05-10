The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and Detroit Tigers (16-19) square off on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Guardians will give the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-3, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2, 1.81 ERA).

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-3, 4.07 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (3-2, 1.81 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

Battenfield (0-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.07, a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192.

Peyton Battenfield vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with 127 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 30 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 3-for-20 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.81, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.

Rodriguez has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

He will take the hill against a Guardians offense that is hitting .223 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .330 (30th in the league) with 19 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Rodriguez has thrown eight innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out 10.

