Josh Bell -- hitting .242 with a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .222 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has driven in a run in 15 games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.