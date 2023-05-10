Josh Bell -- hitting .242 with a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .222 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven in a run in 15 games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings