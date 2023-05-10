Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .187 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has recorded a hit in nine of 25 games this year (36.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
