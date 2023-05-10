Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Myles Straw (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .235 with four doubles and 14 walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 35 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rodriguez (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.81 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.