On Wednesday, Myles Straw (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .235 with four doubles and 14 walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not homered in his 35 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Tigers give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rodriguez (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.81 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
