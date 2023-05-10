Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with 37 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .387.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had an RBI in 11 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%).
- In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 35 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
