Riley Greene -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with 37 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .387.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
  • In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Greene has had an RBI in 11 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%).
  • In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 20
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 35 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
