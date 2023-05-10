Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .240 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Torkelson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer in his last games.

In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

In three games this season, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this year (38.2%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings