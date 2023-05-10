Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .350, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 142nd in slugging.
  • Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 25 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In seven games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 17 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 1.81 ERA ranks fifth, .784 WHIP ranks second, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
