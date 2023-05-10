Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .350, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 142nd in slugging.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 25 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In seven games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 1.81 ERA ranks fifth, .784 WHIP ranks second, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
