Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (16-19) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 10 at Progressive Field. The matchup will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-3, 4.07 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (3-2, 1.81 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 11, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 8-9 (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 15 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

