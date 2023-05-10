Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.
- In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 11 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
