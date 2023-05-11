The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 58.5% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 2 or more (62.5%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has taken (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver scores 115.8 points per game and allow 112.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver attempts 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.